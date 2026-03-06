Foreign Ministry says over 3,300 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East

Since the launch of evacuation operations, a total of 12 flights has been conducted by resident and non-resident airlines, bringing home over 3,300 Kazakhstanis, reads a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry noted that Kazakhstani citizens are also being evacuated overland.

The country’s foreign missions in Iran set up a plan on departure of seven Kazakhstani nationals, working at the Zarkukh gold mining enterprise, to the Iran-Armenia border.

The ministry noted that earlier, 34 workers of the Zarkukh enterprise, left Iran through the border with Armenia by bus with the help of diplomats in Tehran and Yerevan. Total 52 Kazakhstani nationals have returned home from Iran, it added.

Diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan across the region will continue coordinating actions on the ground and maintain constant contact with our compatriots in the region of escalation until the evacuation is fully completed, said the ministry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported amid the escalating situation in the Middle East and restrictions in regional airspace, dozens of countries have begun organizing the evacuation of their citizens from the region.