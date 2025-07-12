Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends launch ceremony of Central Asia’s fastest supercomputer

The installment and launch of the supercomputer took place at the new Data Center of the Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry together with international partners. The new supercomputer cluster is to deliver 2 exaflops of computing performance, utilizing FP8 precision, which makes it Central Asia’s fastest supercomputer.

2. Astana celebrates Capital City Day with festive fireworks

On July 6, Astana marked its annual Capital City Day with a spectacular fireworks display at the Botanical Garden, lighting up the night after an open‑air concert featuring Kazakh pop stars.

3. Kazakh President sends a letter of reply to Donald Trump

President Tokayev responded to a letter from Donald Trump concerning the planned 25 % tariff on Kazakh products entering the U.S. The President affirmed the country’s readiness to continue constructive dialogue to develop rational solutions to trade issues.

4. Kazakhstan prioritizes global health issues on sidelines of BRICS summit

At the BRICS Summit sideline session, Kazakh representatives underscored the importance of tackling global health challenges alongside environmental protection.

5. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to anchor Europe’s oil supply through 2050, OPEC says

The report forecasts that crude and condensate exports to Europe will stabilize at around 1.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) through 2050. While this figure is considerably lower than pre-2022 levels—when Russian crude still flowed freely into the EU—it highlights the growing strategic importance of alternative Caspian suppliers, particularly Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

6. Kazakhstan is a model for the region - ICAO head on the country’s strategic role in global aviation

Kazakhstan has achieved a leading position in regional air transport transformation, says Salvatore Sciacchitano, the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, during his visit to Astana. In an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency, he discussed the nation’s strategic vision, investment in aviation, and global connectivity goals.

7. Stunts, superheroes, and Kazakh hospitality: Esai Morales’ candid moments at Comic Con Astana 2025

Hollywood actor Esai Morales, best known for his villainous role alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, took the stage at Comic Con Astana 2025 for a candid Q&A session. During it, he reflected on his first impressions of Kazakhstan, his experience filming high-intensity action scenes, and his love for storytelling and young creatives

8. Tickets for Backstreet Boys in Kazakh capital to go on sale to the public on July 14

Tickets for Backstreet Boys performances in Almaty (September 19) and Astana (September 21) will be open to the public starting at noon on July 14. The starting price has been set at 40,000 tenge, described by organizers as affordable compared to the group’s international tour rates.

9. Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert

A statement issued on Thursday by Kazakhstan’s Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute confirms the launch of a Kazakhstani space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The project is part of the program aimed at creating an international telescope network.

10.Tea‑drinking heroes and modern legends: Alibek Kozhageldiyev’s vision for Kazakh comics

During Comic Con Astana 2025, Kazinform News Agency correspondent spoke with comic artist Alibek Kozhageldiyev, who is participating in the festival’s Artist Alley. In this interview, he shared his creative journey, the inspiration behind his Kazakh-language comics, and why tradition and humor go hand in hand in his work.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.