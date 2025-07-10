Tickets for Backstreet Boys in Kazakh capital to go on sale to the public on July 14

He stressed ticket sales will begin at noon on July 14.

Malik Khassenov said the tickets for the Backstreet Boys concert will be quite affordable compared to their world tour. The ticket cost will start at 40,000 tenge.

The Backstreet Boys will perform on September 19 in Almaty and on September 21 in Astana.

As previously reported, the American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez will perform in Astana on August 1 at the Astana Arena and in Almaty on August 10 at the Central Stadium.