Kazakhstan prioritizes global health issues on sidelines of BRICS Summit

During the session, participants discussed a wide range of issues related to environmental protection, preparations for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), and the strengthening of global healthcare systems.

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of joint efforts to preserve ecosystems, protect forests, restore the Aral Sea, and curb the melting of glaciers.

Highlighting the need to shift from response to prevention of climate threats, Minister Nurtleu called for the development of early warning systems, improved disaster preparedness, and enhanced multilateral coordination. In this regard, he presented Kazakhstan’s initiative to leverage national satellite technologies for climate monitoring and disaster forecasting.

The Minister also devoted particular attention to global health issues. Kazakh side called on states to join the Global Coalition for the Development of Primary Health Care, which traces its origins to the 1978 Almaty Declaration – a landmark international document in the field of health.

In conclusion, Minister Nurtleu stated: “Our countries are rich in resources, expertise and potential. But most of all – we are rich in shared interest. Kazakhstan stands ready to do more with BRICS – for people and for our planet. Let us act together – and act early. In this regard, I warmly invite you to the Regional Ecological Summit to be convened by Kazakhstan in 2026 in partnership with the United Nations.”

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the Brazilian side for the warm welcome, excellent organization of the event, and the constructive atmosphere that fostered open dialogue and strengthened mutual understanding among countries of the Global South.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan. The two sides discussed avenues for cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan fully supports BRICS Summit goals and objectives.