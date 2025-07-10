Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert

A statement issued on Thursday by Kazakhstan’s Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute confirms the launch of a Kazakhstani space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The project is part of the program aimed at creating an international telescope network.

The Institute informed earlier that the program’s objective is to study asteroids, active galactic nuclei, Gamma-ray bursts as well as variable celestial objects. The project also provides for the establishment of a scalable hardware and software platform with a unified data exchange format, automated control and maintenance system as well as the use of the network for fundamental and applied astrophysical research.

Earlier, head of the Institute’s Theoretical Astrophysics Department Denis Yurin said the decision to locate the Kazakhstani telescope in the Atacama Desert was made due to its unique geography, making it superior to locations in Kazakhstan.

As reported previously, the COSMOS-Web project, the largest observational program of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), has released 1.5 terabytes of astronomical data to the public, offering the most comprehensive view of the deep universe to date.