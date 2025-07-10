Kazakh President sends a letter of reply to Donald Trump

In his letter, the Head of State said that Kazakhstan, as a long-standing trading and investment partner of the United States, remains committed to the development of fair, predictable and mutually beneficial trade ties.

The President affirmed the country’s readiness to continue constructive dialogue to develop rational solutions to trade issues.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in achieving a compromise in trade issues.

As written before, Trump said starting on August 1, 2025, the U.S. will charge Kazakhstan a tariff of 25% on any and all Kazakh products sent to the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs.