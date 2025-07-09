Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends launch ceremony of supercomputer

The installment and launch of the supercomputer took place at the new Data Center of the Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry together with international partners.

The new supercomputer cluster is to deliver a 2 exaflops of computing performance, utilizing FP8 precision, which makes it Central Asia’s fastest supercomputer.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the launch of the NVIDIA H200-based supercomputer will be an important step towards digital transformation in the key sectors.

The supercomputer is set to unlock significant progress in the development of digital technologies in Kazakhstan. High performance computing will be accessible to startups, engaged in the development of neural network solutions, universities, research centers as well s public and private companies.

