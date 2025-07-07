Astana celebrates Capital City Day with festive fireworks
10:52, 7 July 2025
On July 6, Astana celebrated the Capital City Day with a festive fireworks launched at 11:00 pm in the Botanical Garden, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The fireworks was launched after an OPEN AIR concert held with the participation of Kazakh pop stars.
July 6 is the Capital City Day in Kazakhstan. In honor of this holiday, more than a hundred diverse events - concerts, shows, performances, actions, exhibitions, sports tournaments etc. - are traditionally organized in Astana.
This year the holiday coincided with the National Dombra Day.