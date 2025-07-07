Astana celebrates Capital City Day with festive fireworks

The fireworks was launched after an OPEN AIR concert held with the participation of Kazakh pop stars.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

July 6 is the Capital City Day in Kazakhstan. In honor of this holiday, more than a hundred diverse events - concerts, shows, performances, actions, exhibitions, sports tournaments etc. - are traditionally organized in Astana.

This year the holiday coincided with the National Dombra Day.