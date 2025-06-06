EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Team Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

    09:24, 6 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s men’s artistic gymnastics team claimed the bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Jecheon, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Team Kazakhstan hauls all-around bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation

    Nariman Kurbanov, Milad Karimi, Dmitriy Patanin, Roman Mamenov, Ilyas Azizov, and Alisher Toibazarov collectively scored 240.301 points in the men’s team all-around event.

    Japan secured first place with a total of 253.002 points, followed by China in second with 248.265 points.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has grabbed a gold medal in the women’s team all-round event at the 2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Singapore.

    gymnastics Sport Kazakhstan Society South Korea
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All