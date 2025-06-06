Team Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Nariman Kurbanov, Milad Karimi, Dmitriy Patanin, Roman Mamenov, Ilyas Azizov, and Alisher Toibazarov collectively scored 240.301 points in the men’s team all-around event.

Japan secured first place with a total of 253.002 points, followed by China in second with 248.265 points.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has grabbed a gold medal in the women’s team all-round event at the 2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Singapore.