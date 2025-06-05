Defense Ministry issues statement regarding strange objects spotted in the sky over Astana

According to the ministry, no facts of violation of airspace on the territory of Kazakhstan have been recorded.

The ministry says that situation is under control of the relevant services.

"There are no threats to the population. This phenomenon is similar to the remains of spacecraft debris entering the atmosphere or a meteor shower. As a rule, they all burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere without reaching the Earth's surface," the statement reads.

The ministry urged the citizens to remain calm and not to spread misleading information, adding that the relevant authorities are studying the phenomenon and explanations will be provided.