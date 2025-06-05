Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense

According to Senator Galiaskar Sarybayev, the law aims to enhance territorial defense, mobilization readiness as well as ensure the safety of the population in emergencies.

Under the law, territorial defense is viewed as a separate branch in the state defense system with its own objectives and tasks, rules and activities. The document also provides for essential funding as well as provisions to regulate issues of territorial military bodies and units.

The law introduces and defines terms a “recruiter” and a “self-defense command”. It also states powers of the President, government agencies directly subordinate and accountable to the President, Government, Defense Ministry, General Staff of the Armed Forces, central and lobal executive bodies as well as the rights and duties of legal entities and individuals.

In addition, the law envisages a separate section “territorial defense forces,” regulating their composition and operating procedure. Territorial defense forces include forces and resources of law-enforcement bodies, those allocated by the Armed Forces, other military units and structures, territorial forces, special units and self-defense forces.

The law defines the composition of territorial defense forces, whose missions and operating procedure are regulated by the guidelines for territorial defense preparedness and operations. It also provides for provisions of state control in event of violations.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to spend 120 billion tenge on defense sector development.