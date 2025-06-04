Dimash Qudaibergen performs as special guest at Lara Fabian’s concert in London

It was a magical evening filled with elegance, beauty, and powerful emotion, featuring many of Lara’s beloved songs in fresh new arrangements.

One of the highlights of the night was a duet performance of the world-famous ballad Adagio, performed by Lara alongside Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen.

One of the most breathtaking, immense, powerful, extraterrestrial voices I’ve ever heard in my life. It’s truly a gift to have him here tonight to sing one of the most difficult songs, Lara said while introducing Dimash.

Dimash congratulated Lara on a spectacular concert and presented her with a large bouquet of red roses.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

It is a great honor for me to be here and perform for you alongside the greatest vocalist of all time — Lara Fabian, Dimash told the audience.

Dimash’s connection with Lara Fabian began with this very song. In 2017, during one of the rounds of the Chinese TV show Singer, Dimash performed Adagio, earning both the first place and widespread acclaim from viewers. After his performance, Lara Fabian remarked: “Adagio travels across continents… Congratulations to Dimash Qudaibergen, competing on the show Singer.”

Their artistic journey continued with several songs composed by Igor Krutoy, including Love of Tired Swans, Know, and Mademoiselle Hyde.

On June 4, Dimash will host a fan meeting at Hilton London Wembley.

At the “D & Dears” gathering, Dimash will share his impressions of performing as a special guest at Lara Fabian’s concert, talk about the upcoming Stranger show, and answer questions from the audience. The evening will also include video screenings and music clips.

Dimash’s solo concert Stranger in London will take place on November 12, 2025, at OVO Arena Wembley.

As reported previously, Dimash Qudaibergen is to give a solo concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.