Kazakhstan welcomes new batch of Przewalski's horses as part of reintroduction project

The horses were brought to Kazakhstan under a long-term reintroduction project being implemented since 2011.

According to the press service of the Prague Zoo, a new batch of animals was delivered to Kazakhstan's Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve on 3 June 2025.

“Three horses arrived from the Prague-Kbely Military Airport (Czech Republic) and another four - from the Hortobágyi National Park (Hungary)," the press service informed.

The aim of the initiative is to increase the population of Przewalski's horses on the territory of their historical habitat and to preserve the biodiversity of steppe ecosystems.

Earlier, in 2024, the first group of animals had already been successfully adapted to the conditions of the reserve. Specialists continue round-the-clock monitoring of the horses' condition, providing them with veterinary control and a comfortable living environment.