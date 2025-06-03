EN
    Kazakhstan welcomes new batch of Przewalski's horses as part of reintroduction project

    21:21, 3 June 2025

    Kazakhstan continues international cooperation in restoration of the population of rare species of animals, with the second batch of Przewalski's horses arriving in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Przewalski's horses
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Embassy in Czech Republic

    The horses were brought to Kazakhstan under a long-term reintroduction project being implemented since 2011.

    According to the press service of the Prague Zoo, a new batch of animals was delivered to Kazakhstan's Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve on 3 June 2025.

    “Three horses arrived from the Prague-Kbely Military Airport (Czech Republic) and another four - from the Hortobágyi National Park (Hungary)," the press service informed.

    The aim of the initiative is to increase the population of Przewalski's horses on the territory of their historical habitat and to preserve the biodiversity of steppe ecosystems.

    Earlier, in 2024, the first group of animals had already been successfully adapted to the conditions of the reserve. Specialists continue round-the-clock monitoring of the horses' condition, providing them with veterinary control and a comfortable living environment.

    Przewalski's horse Ecology Environment Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Animals
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
