President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait holiday

In his message of congratulation, the President notes that the sacred Qurban Ait holiday embodies creativity, kindness and mercy.

“On these blessed days it is customary to help the needy, in line with our original tradition passed down from generation to generation. Islam teaches to be respectful of each other and care for neighbors, calls for solidarity and mutual respect. It is through such enduring values that the unity of our people is strengthened,” the message reads.

According to the Head of State, Qurban Ait is a holiday of mutual understanding and harmony.

“By preserving stability in the country and cohesion in society, we will be able to overcome any challenges and achieve our strategic goals. Together we will build a fair, clean, safe and strong Kazakhstan,” he emphasizes.