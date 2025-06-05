Kazakh animated film «Altyn Adam» hits big screens

The story follows a Saka warrior who embarks on a journey to the summit of Khan Tengri in search of the legendary Fire of Life. Along the way, he encounters numerous obstacles, battles enemies, and defends his homeland. Directors note that every element of the film, from the history and culture of the Saka people to their martial traditions, has been carefully crafted to broaden the horizons of young viewers. The main character, Ankyl, is presented as a symbol of courage, valor, and inner strength for the younger generation.

«The Golden Man is the most valuable artifact in our history and is known around the world. We wanted to convey that ‘Altyn Adam’ is a symbol of spiritual depth and strength. Through our animated film, we explore the question: who could have worn such armor? It was not merely someone clad in opulent garments, but a person with a rich inner world - a true Golden Man,» said filmmaker Turdybek Maidan.