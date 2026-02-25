Kazakhstan to create all conditions for mass and professional sports development, President

The Head of State emphasized Olympic results remain an important measure of national progress. Kazakhstan ranked 25th by the number of athletes participating in the XXV Winter Olympic Games.

He said building a Fair Kazakhstan means ensuring opportunities for self-realization in sports, based on honest competition, meritocracy, discipline, and responsibility.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the development of the nation’s creative potential has become the central pillar of the new People’s Constitution, submitted to a national referendum. The fundamental law is intended to strengthen the foundation of the state, where the principles of justice, respect for the law, care for nature, and patriotism will serve as the driving forces of progress.

He highlighted Kazakhstani sportsmen ranked among the Top 10. It is a solid foundation for future achievements. The success of Kazakhstanis in the international arena, in sports, school and students’ Olympiads, in art, and other areas indicates the country’s steady rise.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Kazakh athletes at the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The Head of State also reminded that in two years, Kazakh athletes will compete at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and emphasized preparation for the 2029 Winter Asian Games in Almaty, which must be organized at the highest level.

The Head of State awarded Mikhail Shaidorov the Barys Order, II Degree, for his outstanding sports achievements at the XXV Winter Olympic Games, coach-consultant Alexey Urmanov the Dostyk Order, II degree, head coach of the national figure skating team Assem Kassanova, figure skating coach Stanislav Shaidorov, and president of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Baurzhan Yeraly the Kurmet Order.

