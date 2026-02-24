Mangystau desert gains global recognition, attracts tourists and filmmakers

The publication highlights the region’s unique landscapes and minimalist beauty, placing Mangystau alongside the world’s most famous deserts.

Head of the regional tourism department, Yerssin Ibrashev, spoke about the region’s achievements and upcoming major projects on Jibek Joly TV.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Bugin Live program / Jibek Joly TV

He emphasized that being included in the Top 10 of such a renowned publication is a great honor and a high expert assessment for the region.

“We have invited foreign media representatives so they could experience the charm of our land. This effort is aimed not only at enhancing our image but also at attracting international tourists and investment,” Ibrashev says.

According to him, Mangystau is beginning to draw attention not only from photographers and travelers but also from the global film industry. This year, a major film project featuring world‑renowned actor Jackie Chan will be shot in the region.

“We plan to film the next part of Armor of God: Ultimatum. Previously, Russian musicians and the band Ay Yola filmed music videos here. We also plan to invite Chinese blogger Tao Tao, who has millions of followers, as well as popular figures from India,” Ibrashev noted.

In addition, the region aims to bring its spiritual heritage to the international stage. Among more than 30 popular sites in Mangystau, five underground mosques - Beket Ata, Karaman Ata, Shakpak Ata, Shopan Ata, and Sultan Ape - may be included in the UNESCO cultural heritage list.

“This will give a strong boost to the development of spiritual tourism. Besides, in line with the President’s directives, we are implementing a comprehensive plan to improve infrastructure and amenities. The main focus is on upgrading roads and facilities in such unique places as Bozzhyra, Sherkala, and Zhygylgan,” the official emphasized.

Earlier, British photographer and travel blogger George Cooper shared drone footage of the Bozzhyra Tract in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region on his Instagram, underscoring it is one of his favorite places in Kazakhstan.