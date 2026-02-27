EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh female wrestlers win gold at Ranking Series tournament in Albania

    11:35, 27 February 2026

    Laura Almaganbetova and Zeynep Bayanova won gold medals at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series tournament in Tirana, Albania, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh female wrestlers win gold at Ranking Series in Albania
    Photo credit: UWW

    Zeynep Bayanova defeated Priyanshi Prajapat of India in the women’s 50 kg finals, while Laura Almaganbetova pinned Ukraine’s Liliia Malanchuk in the 55kg final bout.

    As written before, Kazakh freestyle wrestlers Azamat Dauletbekov, Bolat Sakayev and Rizabek Aitmukhan took home bronze in the 92 kg, 86 kg and 97 kg weight categories correspondingly.

    The 2026 Muhamet Malo Tournament is a wrestling event held in Tirana, Albania, between February 26 and March 2.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All