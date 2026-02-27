Kazakh female wrestlers win gold at Ranking Series tournament in Albania

Zeynep Bayanova defeated Priyanshi Prajapat of India in the women’s 50 kg finals, while Laura Almaganbetova pinned Ukraine’s Liliia Malanchuk in the 55kg final bout.

As written before, Kazakh freestyle wrestlers Azamat Dauletbekov, Bolat Sakayev and Rizabek Aitmukhan took home bronze in the 92 kg, 86 kg and 97 kg weight categories correspondingly.

The 2026 Muhamet Malo Tournament is a wrestling event held in Tirana, Albania, between February 26 and March 2.