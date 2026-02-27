Serbia is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner in Europe, Tokayev

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Serbia as a strategic partner in Europe.

He said the countries strengthened cooperation in economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres.

To note, a direct flight between Astana and Belgrade was launched. The President said trade relations between the two states are growing. Over 60 Serbian companies are operating successfully in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the countries share common approaches on major international issues. He expressed confidence that the visit of the President of Serbia would give a new impetus to friendly relations.

In his turn, Aleksandar Vučić highlighted the honor of visiting Kazakhstan, stressing that the two countries share truly strategic relations.

He stressed confidence that friendship between the two countries would embark on a new level, thanks to strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, IT, and energy, and invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Serbia.

As written before, an official welcome ceremony for Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who arrived in Astana for an official visit at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held in Akorda Palace.