Historic milestone: Four Kazakh tennis players in world Top-10

Elena Rybakina is placed 3rd in the WTA rankings. She began the year with a stunning victory at the Australian Open, defeating world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus in the ladies' singles finals with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 6:4.

Alexander Bublik stands 10th in the ATP rankings, confirming his status as one of the brightest players in modern tennis.

Anna Danilina ranks 6th in the WTA Doubles rankings, her career-best achievement. She started 2026 with a title at the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha, Qatar.

Zangar Nurlanuly entered the ITF Juniors top-10, marking a historic breakthrough for Kazakh junior tennis.

These achievements demonstrate the growing competitiveness of Kazakhstani players on the world stage and confirm the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s tennis development system, the Kazakh Tennis Federation said in a statement.