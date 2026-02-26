Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region to plant millions of saxaul seedlings to combat desertification

According to the 2026 comprehensive plan, more than 16 million forest seedlings will be grown on about 8,900 hectares of state forest land. The majority will be saxaul - 8.1 million seedlings across roughly 2,600 hectares. Another 1.3 million trees will be elm, to be planted on 600 hectares.

Autumn sowing of saxaul seeds is scheduled for about 5,700 hectares. The region’s total demand for planting material in 2026 is estimated at 9.5 million seedlings, to be supplied by local nurseries covering 160.5 hectares.

The 2025 afforestation plan was largely fulfilled, officials say, and in some areas even exceeded the target: seed sowing volumes hit 136%, while seed collection reached 101%.

By 2027, under the national initiative to improve the ecological situation in Zhambyl Region, about 140.8 million trees are expected to be planted. The program aims to restore ecosystems, combat desertification, and strengthen the resilience of natural landscapes. The state forest fund of the region covers about 4.4 million hectares, of which more than 2.3 million hectares are forested, managed by 15 state forestry institutions.