Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov says he wants to inspire younger generation, promote Kazakhstan globally

Speaking at the event, Shaidorov said that it is a tremendous honor for him to be present at the presidential palace as an Olympic champion.

This medal is not solely my victory - it is the victory of my parents, my coaches, and all Kazakhstanis who rooted for me, felt for me, and supported me. This triumph is proof that dreams come true when they are the result of painstaking effort, hard work, love, and the faith of those close to you, said Shaidorov.

Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov also highlighted that the attention the Kazakh President gives to athletes contributes to great achievements, new milestones, and record-breaking successes.

Olympic gold is not the finish line for me. A long journey lies ahead, one that I want to walk with a sense of responsibility for my country - to set an example for the younger generation and to continue glorifying our nation to the whole world, he said.

Thank you! I proudly serve my beloved country - Kazakhstan!, added Mikhail Shaidorov.

Photo credit: Akorda

As written before, a ceremony of awarding 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov and his coaches took place at the Akorda presidential palace on Wednesday.

21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.