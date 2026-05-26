Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions to pioneer AI education in Kazakhstan

Minister Suleimenova stated that the comprehensive plan for executing the presidential decree on introducing AI into the secondary education system has been finalized and will be submitted to the Government in accordance with the established procedure. The plan focuses on improving schools' digital capabilities, training teachers, and adopting artificial intelligence in the classroom.

A pilot initiative currently features 500 schools: 150 general secondary, 250 small-scale, and 100 Keleshek (Future) schools. Suleimenova emphasized that integrating artificial intelligence into these schools is vital to closing the educational quality gap between urban and rural areas.

The AI integration project will roll out in three phases: First, an initial rollout from September 1 to October 25 will test the technology in 10 small schools (5 in Kyzylorda and 5 in Pavlodar regions). Next, a second phase from November 3 to December 23 will scale the program to 50 schools. Finally, phase three will run from January 8 to May 24, expanding to 340 schools and concentrating on 4th and 9th graders' skills in math, digital literacy, and the Kazakh language.

The minister also reported that over 350,000 teachers have already completed artificial intelligence training for classroom integration this year. Additionally, 100,000 teachers were provided licenses for OpenAI’s GPT Edu platform, with further professional development courses scheduled for early June.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh school students are to attend free AI courses in the summer.