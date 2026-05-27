World leaders congratulate President Tokayev on Eid al-Adha

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that this holiday inspires further strengthening of the spirit of brotherhood between the two friendly nations, united by common history, language, religion, and traditions. He expressed confidence that strategic partnership and alliance between the countries will continue to grow.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov described Eid al-Adha as a symbol of spiritual purification, charity, and unity, noting that the holiday will further strengthen historical friendship, brotherhood, and mutual trust between the two peoples.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the importance of the holiday in fostering friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, and understanding between peoples. He noted that for centuries, the sacred holiday of Eid al-Adha had encouraged values of humanism, generosity, justice, and support for those in need.

Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Eid al-Adha, symbolizing the triumph of faith and mercy, unites the entire Muslim ummah. He expressed confidence that commitment to shared spiritual values would continue to contribute to strengthening friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

Letters of congratulations were sent by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Afghanistan’s Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, ICESCO Director General Salim bin Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, and others.

Akorda noted that congratulatory messages continue to arrive.

Earlier, President Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha holiday.