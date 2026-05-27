President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

“Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the sacred holiday of Qurban Ait! This holiday holds a special place in the spiritual life of our people and is eagerly awaited in the Islamic world. It calls for mercy, compassion, moral self-improvement, mutual respect, trust, and solidarity. The blessed days of Qurban Ait remind us of the importance of supporting one another, honoring elders, and sharing responsibility for the well-being of our country. This is a time of maturity, deep awareness, and proper understanding of Islam, which is based on justice, purity of intentions, and humanism,” the President said.

In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the progressive values of Islam and other traditional religions serve as a reliable foundation for the spiritual development of the Kazakh people, continuity of generations, unity, and harmony in society.

“For all of us, nothing is more important than the Sovereignty and Independence of our country. The Constitution is the mirror of our people’s daily life, the core of our identity. Therefore, strengthening national unity and ensuring interethnic and interfaith harmony are unshakable priorities of state policy and the most important constitutional task. Safeguarding stability and harmony in the country as the apple of one’s eye is the duty of every responsible citizen. Amid complex global challenges, this is the basis for further prosperity of our Motherland and the key condition for building a Just and Progressive Kazakhstan. I am convinced that our greatest strength lies in unity and creative patriotism. I wish all compatriots good health, happiness, and well-being! Happy Qurban Ait!” the Head of State said.

Eid al-Adha is one of the main Islamic holidays, celebrated on May 27 this year. It lasts three days and symbolizes mercy, charity, mutual assistance, and care for those in need.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly, called on entrepreneurs not to raise livestock prices ahead of Eid al-Adha.