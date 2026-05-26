Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan greatly values its long-standing partnership with the IAEA and commends Rafael Grossi for leading the Agency in enhancing global nuclear safety and promoting the peaceful atom.

Your first visit to Kazakhstan in April 2023 gave an additional impetus to our cooperation. I believe that on the issues of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, we speak the same language. At the same time, a highly ambiguous situation has developed in the world, requiring a combination of efforts to develop common approaches to solving global problems, said the Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the signing of the roadmap for deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA until 2036, as well as a series of documents in the fields of nuclear medicine and science.



Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan has adopted the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Production Localization for the Nuclear Industry for 2026-2030.