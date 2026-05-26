Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
The meeting on Tuesday discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as pressing issues on the international agenda in the field of nuclear security, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan greatly values its long-standing partnership with the IAEA and commends Rafael Grossi for leading the Agency in enhancing global nuclear safety and promoting the peaceful atom.
Your first visit to Kazakhstan in April 2023 gave an additional impetus to our cooperation. I believe that on the issues of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, we speak the same language. At the same time, a highly ambiguous situation has developed in the world, requiring a combination of efforts to develop common approaches to solving global problems, said the Head of State.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the signing of the roadmap for deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA until 2036, as well as a series of documents in the fields of nuclear medicine and science.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan has adopted the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Production Localization for the Nuclear Industry for 2026-2030.