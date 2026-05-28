UN Center in Almaty to become hub for sustainable development projects

Presenting the initiative, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev said the Center will strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a key platform for international cooperation in the region and expand the presence of UN structures and donor countries in sustainable development programs.

Bakayev emphasized that the Center will contribute to the growth of multilateral diplomacy and business infrastructure and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position at multilateral platforms.

The Center will help improve training and integration of national specialists into the UN system and impact the development of the services market through staff rotation of international experts.

The Government of Kazakhstan will contribute 3 million US dollars to fund the Center’s operations, covering staff, facilities, IT infrastructure, and administrative expenses.

To note, UNFPA also expands presence in Central Asia with new hub in Kazakhstan.