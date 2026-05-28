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    Tokayev, Putin ink joint statement on seven pillars of friendship, good-neighborliness

    14:15, 28 May 2026

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reviewed a series of trade and economic projects, initiatives for the reintroduction of Amur tigers in Kazakhstan, the launch of an unmanned cargo transport route, and the Sirius school, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Тоқаев - Путин, Putin, Russia, Tokayev, Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Qazinform

    The heads of state signed and exchanged the joint statement “On seven pillars of friendship and good-neighborliness of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia.”

    Kazakhstan’s Agency for Atomic Energy and Russia’s Rosatom exchanged intergovernmental agreements on the nuclear power plant construction project and on provision of an export loan for its construction.

    The ministries of education of Kazakhstan and Russia exchanged agreements on the establishment of Sirius school in Kazakhstan. The two countries’ energy ministries exchanged agreements on expanding cooperation in oil sector.

    Kazakhstan Russia Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics Foreign policy Education NPP
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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