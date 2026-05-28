Tokayev, Putin ink joint statement on seven pillars of friendship, good-neighborliness

The heads of state signed and exchanged the joint statement “On seven pillars of friendship and good-neighborliness of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia.”

Kazakhstan’s Agency for Atomic Energy and Russia’s Rosatom exchanged intergovernmental agreements on the nuclear power plant construction project and on provision of an export loan for its construction.

The ministries of education of Kazakhstan and Russia exchanged agreements on the establishment of Sirius school in Kazakhstan. The two countries’ energy ministries exchanged agreements on expanding cooperation in oil sector.