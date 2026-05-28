Tokayev urges AI push across EAEU

This year’s international discussion platform is held under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.” President Tokayev welcomed the heads of state of EAEU member countries, leaders of observer states and foreign delegations attending the forum.

“The Eurasian Economic Union is not merely a regional integration association, but also an important subject of the global economy,” Tokayev said. He noted that despite unprecedented geopolitical turbulence, EAEU countries have managed to maintain sustainable economic growth and competitiveness through coordinated action.

According to the Kazakh leader, the rapid development of artificial intelligence has already become a fundamental factor shaping the global economy.

“International analysts, including Goldman Sachs, believe that in the coming decades the potential increase in global GDP resulting from the use of artificial intelligence could reach around $7 trillion,” he said.

Tokayev warned that the global labor market will face major transformations due to AI technologies, citing International Monetary Fund estimates that nearly 40% of jobs worldwide could be affected in the coming years. He stressed the need for large-scale retraining and modernization of education systems.

The president said Kazakhstan has made digital transformation and AI development national priorities. “For this work to become systematic, the year 2026 has been declared in our country the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development,” he stated.

Tokayev highlighted several initiatives already launched in Kazakhstan, including the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the creation of an AI Development Council, and the launch of two NVIDIA-based supercomputers.

He also announced plans to create a “Data Processing Centers Valley,” describing the project as “a point of attraction for global capital and world technological giants.”

The President emphasized the importance of cooperation among EAEU countries in digital trade, logistics, customs procedures and industrial cooperation. He said mutual recognition of digital signatures and integration of national digital systems could significantly reduce business costs and increase trade volumes across the union.

Tokayev also welcomes the upcoming adoption of the joint EAEU statement on the responsible development of artificial intelligence, initiated by Kazakhstan in December 2025.

“We must jointly and fully take advantage of this historic opportunity,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum had kicked off in Astana under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.”