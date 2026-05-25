Kazakhstan allocates 177 bn tenge for AI and digitalization development

The funds have been included in the national budget and will be directed toward projects related to digital infrastructure, the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies, regional digitalization, internet access for rural communities, and the development of digital solutions in the education system.

“For 2026, the ministry has been allocated 177.1 billion tenge under the national budget framework for the development of AI and digitalization,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the funding is aimed at further developing the country’s digital ecosystem and expanding public access to modern technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had introduced a digital and color-coded tracking for farm diesel.