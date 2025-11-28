Kazakhstan is the most important economic partner for Switzerland in Central Asia — Guy Parmelin

He emphasized Switzerland’s role in promoting multilateral diplomacy, supporting regional stability through initiatives like Blue Peace, and advancing joint projects in infrastructure, agriculture, and artificial intelligence.

Kazakhstan and Switzerland have always enjoyed the long-standing partnership. How would you describe the current level of relations between our nations and in which areas do you think our potential needs to be unlocked?

I am pleased to say that Swiss-Kazakh bilateral relations are good and intense. I appreciate the strong relationship based on mutual trust in the past decades. Kazakhstan is the most important economic partner for Switzerland in Central Asia. Swiss companies consider your country a growth market, mainly due to its rich natural resources, developed infrastructure, young workforce, and its strategic position in Central Asia.

Both Kazakhstan and Switzerland are recognized for their roles in peaceful diplomacy and are considered as bridge builders. Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a rising middle power by acting as a peace broker between East and West. In a world marked by polarization, how can Kazakhstan and Switzerland’s bridge-building diplomacy serve as a model for other nations?

Switzerland and Kazakhstan both recognize that the respect for international law and dialogue are fundamental for a peaceful and prosperous world. Today’s fragmented world is marked by polarization with a ‘me first’ approach which is not conducive to the search for responses to growing global challenges that require international cooperation and global responses. It is in this context that the bridge-builder roles of Kazakhstan and Switzerland are more needed than ever. Like Kazakhstan, Switzerland is a strong believer in the multilateral system and is actively supporting multilateral actions.

Switzerland is one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan. In which fields do Swiss companies see the strongest potential for new investments in the country, and what steps are needed, in your view, to propel this promising partnership to a new level?

Kazakhstan is a key country in the development of a modern transport corridor from Asia to Europe [Ed.note - Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, “Middle Corridor”]. This opens up interesting opportunities for cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics.

In the railway sector, Switzerland offers a wide range of first-class products. I am very pleased with Stadler Rails cooperation with Kazakh railways to supply modern trains and to build a maintenance center in Kazakhstan.

Swiss companies in the fields of water management and water infrastructure are very interested to share their expertise and to contribute to infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.

We have started cooperating in nuclear energy by importing uranium from Kazakhstan. Our companies are interested in expanding cooperation in the areas of nuclear waste management and nuclear risk insurance. Kazakh students can also benefit from nuclear education programs in Switzerland.

Our companies are looking for a stable framework when it comes to commercial activities and investment abroad. This includes legal security, the protection of intellectual property rights as well as data protection.

In this respect, I am pleased that the Kazakh government has taken steps that go into a very promising direction. Swiss companies are watching with attention the comprehensive reform program launched by the Kazakh leadership back in 2022.

The Middle Corridor is gaining importance for global trade. Switzerland and its European partners’ interest in the Middle Corridor stems from its potential to offer a strategic alternative to more traditional routes. How can the corridor benefit from Swiss investment and technical expertise?

In 2021 the Swiss government and the Swiss private sector launched “Team Switzerland Infrastructure” which actively promotes companies’ access to major international infrastructure projects, especially those that combine sustainability with technical excellence and innovation.

Apart from Swiss federal offices, the main actors include the two associations Swissmem and Swissrail, the association of Swiss consulting engineers and architects (suisse.ing), the Swiss Export Risk Insurance SERV and the export promotion agency Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE).

Team Switzerland Infrastructure can help establishing direct contacts between Kazakh actors and Swiss companies. Our infrastructure-related industries are ready to share their expertise in key sectors such as transport, energy, as well as in water and waste management. In the transport sector Swiss companies offer highly innovative solutions in railways, urban transport, airports, roads, as well as ports, bridges and tunnels.

Kazakhstan is actively adopting AI across government and industry. It launched Central Asia’s most powerful supercomputer this July. Switzerland, for its part, has invested millions in IT infrastructure and constructed its supercomputer “Alps”. In your opinion, how Switzerland and Kazakhstan can facilitate bilateral cooperation in the field of advanced digital technologies?

I believe that there exists a potential in partnering with Kazakhstan on advanced digital technologies. Both our countries understand that artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and secure digital infrastructure are strategic assets for economic growth, innovation, and public services.

Initial prospects for cooperation in the field of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, fintech, and the development of the digital economy were already discussed in Lugano last month between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiev, and the Mayor of Lugano on the sidelines of the Plan B Forum.

Swiss and Kazakh companies can collaborate to bring digital solutions to the market, for example in sectors like energy, logistics, and healthcare, where both countries have strong capabilities. It is important to promote responsible and ethical AI standards, ensuring that emerging technologies serve people and support sustainable development.

Launched by Switzerland, the Blue Peace Central Asia Initiative is instrumental in fostering cooperation among Central Asian countries in the water sector. How can Switzerland and the Initiative help Central Asia and Kazakhstan promote joint solutions, build structures for transboundary water management and reinforce water governance across the region?

The role of water in fostering peace, stability, and regional cooperation is crucial. The Blue Peace initiative was launched by Switzerland in 2010 with the aim to promote water cooperation across borders, sectors and generations. In Central Asia, we have been working hand in hand with our partners since 2017, combining hydro-diplomacy, regional water cooperation projects and capacity building of water experts and youth engagement. The Blue Peace Central Asia initiative has become a key platform for dialogue, joint solutions, and stronger water governance – contributing to sustainable development across the region. Switzerland is proud to support this initiative and believes its continued evolution will bring tangible benefits to countries and communities throughout Central Asia

What do you think the future holds for Kazakh-Swiss agricultural relationship, given the growing interest of major Swiss firms, Harvest Agro and Swiss Re, planning to invest millions of dollars in Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector?

Several Swiss companies are expressing interest in exporting animal products to Kazakhstan. Our exporters perceive Kazakhstan as an important growth market, particularly regarding the export of dairy products and genetics for diary breeds. Several Swiss companies are supplying and producing fertilizers in Kazakhstan for local farmers. Swiss authorities would welcome to strengthen the bilateral relations to promote direct trade and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

Are there opportunities for new partnerships between universities and research institutes in Kazakhstan and Switzerland? Is Switzerland ready to broaden exchange programs for students and young professionals from Kazakhstan?

The Swiss education, research and innovation system encourages bottom-up collaboration, which takes place directly between universities, institutions or individual researchers.

We are convinced that when it comes to research and innovation, recognizing novelties and constructively dealing with them is a task that needs to be carried out bottom-up by the research and innovation actors themselves.

The scientific relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland are good and supported by a variety of instruments. Cooperation in the field of research takes place primarily through Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships for foreign researchers, as well as in direct collaborative projects funded via competitive grants (Swiss National Science Foundation, EU research framework programs).

