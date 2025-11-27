FC Kairat narrowly beaten by Copenhagen as Satpayev scores his first goal

Copenhagen opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Viktor Dadason. Early in the second half, Jordan Larsson converted a penalty, strengthening the hosts’ lead. Robert added a third goal in the 73rd minute.

Kairat reduced the deficit in the 81st minute with a landmark strike from Dastan Satpayev, who became the first Kazakh player to score in the main round of the Champions League. The goal was his debut in the tournament, and at 17 years and 110 days old, he entered the list of the three youngest scorers in the competition’s history.

In stoppage time, Olzhas Baibek scored Kairat’s second, narrowing the gap, but the Kazakh club could not secure an equalizer. This defeat marked Kairat’s fourth loss in the main stage, while Copenhagen earned their first victory.

Kairat’s upcoming Champions League fixtures:

December 9: Kairat vs Olympiacos at 20:30

January 20: Kairat vs Brugge at 20:30

January 29: Arsenal vs Kairat at 01:00

