Kazakhstan to establish ‘green corridors’ for transit cargo

Kaliakparov said to improve convenience for carriers, it is planned to introduce a green corridor at border checkpoints for the customs clearance of transit cargo, significantly simplifying the procedures. As part of these efforts, all checkpoints undergo modernization.

As to new directions for road construction, today we are witnessing a significant increase in transit transportation - on average by 30-35% annually. To ensure uninterrupted transit, we are developing a large-scale road strategy designed in stages for 2030, 2035, and 2040. Work is currently underway to identify the most promising transit and transport routes that need to be developed as a priority. A transport framework will be formed to support our transit capabilities. This work is being carried out with the participation of an international consultant. Once approved, the document will be presented, said Kaliakparov.

The deputy minister added that the existing road network generally meets the needs of transit transportation; however, efforts are being made with a long-term perspective. In particular, the construction of a highway along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is planned, with the project’s feasibility study is currently being developed.

Expansion of the Western Europe-Western China transport corridor is also envisaged to increase its throughput capacity. The implementation of the project will be synchronized with neighboring countries to avoid 'bottlenecks' on their territories. All work is being carried out within a unified strategic approach.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Transport to closely oversee the construction of the container hub at Aktau Port and to provide a report on its progress by the end of the first quarter of 2026.