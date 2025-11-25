Tokayev's book The Word About the Father presented in Kyrgyz language

The book The Word About the Father is devoted to Kemel Tokayev – a prominent writer, public figure, founder of detective genre in Kazakh literature, who dedicated his works to the theme of serving the homeland.

According to the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, a presentation of the book took place in the conference hall of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry with the participation of Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sport, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Askaraly Madaminov, mayor of Osh city Zhenishbek Toktorbayev, rector of the Osh State University Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov, former Chairman of the Kyrgyz Union of Writers Nurlanbek Kalybekov, and the creative intelligentsia of Kyrgyzstan.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

In her remarks, Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva said “trust-based and friendly relations between the presidents of both countries infuse a fresh impetus to not only political and economic cooperation, but also cultural and humanitarian ties.”

Balayeva stressed that today’s presentation of the profound book by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev The Word About the Father in the Kyrgyz language is "the key to elevating literary ties between the nations to a quality new level."

The book’s translation from Kazakh to Kyrgyz represents a natural continuation of our shared historic and cultural space and serves as clear evidence of spiritual succession of the two fraternal nations. I am assured that the book will have a profound creative impact on the reader as well as enrich morally and intellectually, said the Kazakh minister.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

The book portrays the life of Kemel Tokayev, a war veteran writer, whose biography was closely bound with the destiny of the entire Kazakh people, who had been through the most severe hardships of the 20th century. It reflects the strategy of the war years, post-war revival, thoughts on human dignity and integrity.

This book has a special role to play in strengthening the friendship between Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples. Its translation from Kazakh to Kyrgyz and introduction to Kyrgyz readers became an important step in the promotion of spiritual exchange among the nations. It is a clear demonstration of cultural unity and fraternal relations between our peoples, said Madaminov.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

The documentary Bauyr based on the Kazakh President’s book was also showcased during the event. It is worth noting that the book The Word About the Father has been translated to Romanian, Arab, Mongolian, Turkish languages.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a cultural complex honoring the great Kazakh philosopher Abai was unveiled in Kyrgyzstan.