Tokayev, Berdimuhamedov hold talks in Akorda

During the talks, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan views Turkmenistan as its strategic partner, fraternal state, and close neighbor, according to the Akorda press service.

He said that both countries are united by centuries-long friendship, historical past, language, and culture.

He emphasized that trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is successfully developing, as are other forms of economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration.

“There are grounds to express full satisfaction with the scope and quality of cooperation between our countries. This cooperation is of a strategic nature, but at the same time, it is necessary to move forward. Very important issues are on the agenda today, and they will wind their resolution,” said the Kazakh President.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are developing on the principles of friendship, fraternity, and good-neighborliness.

The Turkmen leader thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, for the warm welcome and hospitality.

"Relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are developing based on the principles of friendship, fraternity, and good-neighborliness, and encompass a wide range of interaction in the political, diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres," he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an official welcome ceremony for the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, took place in Akorda.

