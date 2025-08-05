Tokayev visits pavilions of Central Asian countries at UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

The Kazakhstani exposition showcasing the national traditions drew attention among visitors. It featured Kazakh yurts, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Photo credit: Akorda

The visitors are offered a staged performance, including a ceremonial greeting of guests and national customs.

The exhibition also features Turkmen, Kyrgyz and Uzbekistan pavilions, presenting the rich cultural heritage and hospitable spirit of the region’s nations.

Earlier, it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

President Tokayev also attended an informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders.

During a brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, the Kazakh leader noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing progressively and demonstrates an upward trend.

To note, Turkmenistan's Awaza hosts the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries on August 5 to 8.