Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. A new level of strategic partnership: What Astana and Ankara agreed on

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Türkiye underscored the strong strategic partnership and deep mutual trust between the two countries. A closer look at the agreements reached by the leaders of the two Turkic states is provided in this report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

2. China to build Kazakhstan’s third NPP

The first Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said China will build the third nuclear power plant of Kazakhstan. The locations for the NPPs are currently being studied in depth.

3. Kazakhstan launches Center for Combating Disinformation

The newly established center is set to play a key role in safeguarding citizens’ right to access accurate and reliable information. The Center will work in close collaboration with government agencies, experts, journalists, and the wider public.

4. Anadolu Ajansi – new media partner of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex

The sides agreed to cooperate in key areas such as exchange of news content in the Kazakh, Turkish, Russian and English languages with the right to modify and publish on their own platforms, development of professional ties, organization of traineeships and training programs for journalists.

5. President Tokayev congratulates transport workers on professional holiday

The President highlighted strategic importance of transport sector for the country, “as it is an important indicator of economic growth and always remains in special focus”. The President reminded of the opening of logistics centers and warehouses and intensification of construction of railway lines.

6. Great Kazakh writers of the late 20th century

Earlier, we explored the development of Kazakh literature in the early 20th century and the outstanding writers who shaped the nation's identity during times of major change. Today, we turn to the second half of the 20th century, a period marked by the revival of national consciousness.

7. Jennifer Lopez arrives in Kazakhstan

Jennifer Lopez performed on Friday, August 1, at the Astana Arena as part of her Up All Night tour. The tour kicked off on July 1 and will run until August 3. She is expected to visit 17 cities around the world, including Antalya, Istanbul, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, and others.

8. Kazakhstan's GDP growth estimate for 2024 revised upward to 5%

According to the National Statistics Bureau, in 2024, economic growth was largely fueled by non-oil sector’s development. Production of goods augmented by 6.3% (by preliminary data – 5.5%), and services sector reported a 4.6% growth. One of the key factors is a 6.8% ramp-up in manufacturing industry (previously 5.9%), marking the highest indicator since 2011.

9. UN Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres will visit Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on August 3. According to the United Nations in Kazakhstan, the UN and Kazakhstan are expected to sign an agreement on the establishment of the United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

10. Kazakh men’s epee team wins its first-ever world championships bronze

Kazakhstan has won a historic bronze medal at the 2025 FIE Senior World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia. In the men’s épée team competition, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Elmir Alimzhanov, and Kirill Prokhodov faced off against their rivals from France, winning 45:31.

