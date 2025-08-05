Kazakhstani athletes and coaches receive awards for Winter Asian Games achievements

A total of 85 athletes and 32 coaches received payments for their significant contribution to the national team’s successful performance at the 9th Winter Asian Games, held in Harbin, China.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports

To recall, Team Kazakhstan won 20 medals — 4 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze — and took 4th place in the overall team standings among 34 countries.

Gold medals were earned by biathlete Vladislav Kireyev, the men’s hockey team, freestyle acrobatics athletes, and the short track relay team, which claimed a historic victory in the 5,000-meter Olympic distance.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports

