Art School worth KZT 2 bln to be built in Kazakhstan’s Abai region

The new Art School will cover an area of up to 5,000 square meters. It is estimated to cost about 2 billion tenge. The school is expected to boost the creative potential of the youth and be a modern center for additional education.

Besides, a mural honoring the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai was painted in Petropavlovsk. The artwork is displayed on the wall of an academic building at Kozybayev University.

A special documentary film commemorating the 180th anniversary of Abai will be released on his birthday, August 10.