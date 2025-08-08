EN
    Art School worth KZT 2 bln to be built in Kazakhstan’s Abai region

    07:38, 8 August 2025

    The city of Shymkent will construct a new cultural and educational facility in Abai region to commemorate the 180th anniversary of Abai, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Abai
    Photo credit: Gov.kz

    The new Art School will cover an area of up to 5,000 square meters. It is estimated to cost about 2 billion tenge. The school is expected to boost the creative potential of the youth and be a modern center for additional education.

    Besides, a mural honoring the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai was painted in Petropavlovsk. The artwork is displayed on the wall of an academic building at Kozybayev University. 

    A special documentary film commemorating the 180th anniversary of Abai will be released on his birthday, August 10.

    Abai Culture Cultural Heritage Literature Regions Kazakhstan Holidays History of Kazakhstan Shymkent Akimat
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
