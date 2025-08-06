Almaty city holds memorial service for late pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev

The ceremony is being held at the Officers' House, where an honor guard has been stationed at the entrance.

Family members, close friends, and colleagues, as well as prominent public and government figures, have gathered to pay last respects. Among those attending are fellow cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov and Aidyn Aimbetov.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

Following the farewell, a funeral prayer will be held at the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen Park.

Earlier, the Head of State has sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of Talgat Mussabayev.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

As reported earlier, Kazakh pilot and cosmonaut, People’s Hero, Khalyk Khakharmany, and state and public figure Talgat Mussabayev died at the age of 75 years old on August 3, 2025.