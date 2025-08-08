EN
    Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction works kick off

    11:37, 8 August 2025

    The works at the country’s first-ever nuclear power plant construction site officially kicked off near the village of Ulken in Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction project officially kicks off
    Photo credit: Yelaman Turyssbekov/Kazinform

    The ceremony also saw the launch of drilling operations to collect soil. The capsule containing the soil samples will be handed over to Russia for research.

    Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction project officially kicks off
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Head of the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev and director general of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev and other officials took part in the ceremony.

    Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction project officially kicks off
    Photo credit: Yelaman Turyssbekov/Kazinform

    Special equipment already arrived at the construction site.

    A model of the Novovoronezh NPP has been installed at the construction site. It features energy block No.6, the world’s first generation III+ energy block.

    Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction project officially kicks off
    Photo credit: Yelaman Turyssbekov/Kazinform

    Construction of Kazakhstan’s first NPP is scheduled to be completed in 2035-2036.

    As written before, four companies, including CNNC, ICHNP, Rosatom and EDF, representing four countries, namely, China, South Korea, Russia and France were shortlisted as technology suppliers for the NPP construction in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency together with international experts announced Russia’s Rosatom as the leader of the Consortium for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

    In addition, Kazakhstan and Russia signed documents determining the main phases of preparation and implementation of the nuclear plant construction project.

