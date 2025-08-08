Kiz Jibek perfume by ethnic Kazakh born in China debuts in Paris

Nurjan Tolegen launched a new project with deep reverence for Kazakh culture. He released a new perfume Kiz Zhibek under the Tolegen Paris brand on the market of the capital of France, the post on the Facebook account of the Kazakh Culture and Information Minister reads.

The perfume bottle is decorated with traditional Kazakh ornaments.

Photo credit: facebook.com/aida.balayeva.2025

Nurjan Tolegen said he was inspired by the lyric epic poem Kiz Zhibek that reflects the spirit of the Kazakh steppe of the 17th century. He noted his travel to Kazakhstan several years ago inspired him to create the new brand that symbolically unites the East and West.

The Kazakh Minister called on all to support such creative and patriotic young people and wished Nurjan Tolegen success and bright achievements in all his future endeavors.