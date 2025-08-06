International exhibition in Turkistan to shed light on traditional crafts

An international exhibition titled Turkistan – the city of craftsmen will be held there in line with the Kazakh President’s task to develop tourism infrastructure, promote national culture and boost domestic tourism.

Photo credit: Kazakh Toruism and Culture Ministry

It will be held in the territory of the new Center for Craftsmanship, the large tourist cluster under construction in the cultural and spiritual center of the region.

Vice Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerzhan Yerkinmbayev paid a working visit to Turkistan ahead of the exhibition. He surveyed the progress of construction of the Center for Craftsmanship, one of the key sites of the tourist infrastructure of the region. It covers 2.5 hectares and includes 25 architectural sites, such as craft workshops, exhibition pavilions, hotels, shopping and public areas. 5.5 billion tenge was invested in the project.

Photo credit: Kazakh Toruism and Culture Ministry

Over 140 craftsmen from Kazakhstan and other countries are expected to take part in the event to promote traditional and contemporary crafts.

Air balloon shows, AVTOFEST, a gastronomy fair featuring national cuisine, a concert with well-known Kazakh artists will be held as part of the exhibition.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Culture Ministry

As earlier reported, Turkistan is declared the tourism capital of the Turkic world and is granted the status of the city of craftsmen.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee also “welcomed the adoption of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘On the Special Status of the City of Turkestan’, which includes provisions on the protection of cultural heritage, sustainable tourism management, and urban planning, and took note of the height limit of seven meters for constructions within 100 meters from the buffer zone boundaries.”