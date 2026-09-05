Week in brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President Tokayev proposes enshrining key SCO principles in UN General Assembly resolution

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed adopting a UN General Assembly resolution that would enshrine key SCO principles such as equality, consensus, shared responsibility, and peaceful cooperation. He argued that the SCO’s “Shanghai Spirit” could serve as a model for stronger multilateralism and stability in Eurasia.

2. Vice President of Kazakhstan elected

Deputies of the Kazakh Qurultay supported the candidacy of Erlan Karin for the position of Vice President of Kazakhstan.

3. Kazakh President proposes SCO conference on strategic stability

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed an SCO ministerial conference on strategic stability and confidence-building to reduce military risks, prevent an arms race, and avoid dangerous incidents. He also called for stronger cooperation against terrorism, extremism, separatism, organized crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms, and cyber threats.

4. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls Laos President’s first visit to Kazakhstan historic

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith’s first official visit to Kazakhstan historic, highlighting nearly 30 years of diplomatic relations and close international cooperation. Both leaders expressed interest in expanding bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as energy, agriculture, industry, and tourism.

5. Tazy lookalikes: Sighthound breeds that resemble Kazakhstan’s iconic dog

Qazinform takes a look at several sighthound breeds that share the elegant appearance of the Kazakh Tazy.

6. Kazakhstan’s AI University opens with 500 students, supercomputer access

Kazakhstan’s Qazaq AI Research University has opened with 500 students, offering intensive AI-focused programs and access to the Alem Cloud supercomputer. The university emphasizes project-based learning, international partnerships, and integration with companies such as Google and Samsung.

7. Enrique Iglesias reunites generations with greatest hits in Astana

Enrique Iglesias performed a 90-minute concert at Astana Arena, drawing fans of several generations with hits including Bailamos, Hero, Escape, and Tonight. He thanked the audience in Kazakh and is scheduled to perform next in Almaty on September 5.

8. Kazakhstan claims nine medals at International Earth Science Olympiad — IESO 2026

Kazakhstan won nine medals at the 2026 International Earth Science Olympiad: one gold, four silver, and four bronze. Four Kazakh students earned awards across project, team field investigation, and written-test categories.

9. Dastan Satpaev named Player of the Match against Middlesbrough

Kazakhstani forward Dastan Satpaev was named Player of the Match as Burnley drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough. The 18-year-old played 80 minutes, completed 17 of 18 passes, won three of four duels, and impressed the home crowd.

10.AI trained in Kazakh language and culture to help preserve historical heritage

Kazakhstan is developing AI benchmarks and datasets to improve models’ understanding of the Kazakh language, history, and culture, including a 500-question ethnographic test. The project also uses AI and OCR to digitize historical materials and has built 12,000 hours of Kazakh audio data for speech recognition.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.