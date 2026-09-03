Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls Laos President’s first visit to Kazakhstan historic

The Head of State said next year will mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the friendly ties and close cooperation in the international arena, first of all, in the United Nations. He also expressed sincere gratitude to Laos for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State emphasized Laos is a reliable partner in Southeast Asia, with strong growth in energy, agriculture, industry, and tourism.

In his turn, President Thongloun Sisoulith expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting Kazakhstan’s comprehensive development and reforms. He stressed that the visit would make a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral relations. He also expressed confidence that a wide range of issues and prospects for cooperation will be discussed during the talks.

As written before, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the visiting head of state at the Palace of Independence in Astana.