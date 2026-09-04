Enrique Iglesias reunites generations with greatest hits in Astana

Long before the show began, the atmosphere outside Astana Arena made it clear that this was more than just another concert. Many in the crowd had grown up with Iglesias’ music. Some had been fans for more than 20 years, some had travelled from other countries to see him, while others were seeing the Spanish pop star live for the first time.

The stadium erupted in applause as Iglesias took the stage. His setlist featured some of the hits that have made him a global star, including Bailamos, Hero, Escape and Tonight.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The opening notes of the familiar songs drew an especially enthusiastic response. Fans sang along, turning the stadium into one giant singalong and bringing together several generations of Iglesias fans.

For many in the audience, the concert was also a trip down memory lane. Iglesias’ songs recalled first loves, youth, travels and other moments from their lives that had once been accompanied by his music.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Throughout the show, Iglesias interacted with the audience, which responded with applause and sang along to his best-known songs. The concert lasted about 90 minutes.

The finale provided one of the evening’s most memorable moments, as the crowd once again joined together in song and gave the singer a warm send-off.

Iglesias thanked the audience in Kazakh before ending the show. As concertgoers left the stadium in high spirits, many were still singing or humming his songs.

The Astana concert was Iglesias’ first performance during his September visit to Kazakhstan. He is scheduled to perform at Almaty’s Central Stadium on September 5.

After the show, some young concertgoers stayed behind to take part in an environmental initiative, helping to collect litter left around the stadium grounds.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Special shuttle services were also arranged to transport concertgoers to the venue.

Astana has hosted several other major international pop acts in recent years. Jennifer Lopez performed in the Kazakh capital in August 2025, followed by the Backstreet Boys in September 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that American artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, delivered a high-energy performance in Almaty in August.