President Tokayev proposes enshrining key SCO principles in UN General Assembly resolution

The proposal was made during the continued meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO member countries in the SCO Plus format.

Addressing the summit participants, Tokayev praised Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of the SCO, saying it had developed a substantive agenda under the motto “Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity.”

He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Bishkek summit would give fresh momentum to the organization’s common goals and strengthen the SCO’s role as an important pillar of stability in Eurasia.

President Tokayev said the SCO’s broader strategic objective should be to help shape an international order in which the pursuit of power and confrontation give way to shared responsibility, joint development and long-term cooperation.

“The long-standing experience of the SCO convincingly demonstrates that the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ is an exemplary model of such interaction on the international stage,” said the president.

He highlighted equality and consensus as fundamental principles of the organization, describing them as a “gold standard” for successful multilateral cooperation and genuine multilateralism.

“Therefore, I propose enshrining the key principles of the SCO in a special UN General Assembly resolution dedicated to the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had attended the session of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO member states.