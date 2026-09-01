Kazakh President proposes SCO conference on strategic stability

Tokayev said Kazakhstan highly valued Kyrgyzstan's substantive work during its SCO chairmanship, particularly its efforts to strengthen the organization's unity and unlock its broader potential. He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Bishkek summit would further enhance the SCO's international standing, improve its effectiveness and help define clear strategic priorities in an evolving global environment.

The President said one of the key priorities for the organization was strengthening mutual trust and security cooperation. He noted that the SCO brings together the largest Eurasian states, whose positions play an important role in shaping the emerging multipolar world order, giving the organization a special responsibility for regional and global stability.

In this context, Tokayev proposed holding an SCO Ministerial Conference on Strategic Stability and Confidence-Building Measures across the Eurasian continent. He said the conference could focus on reducing military risks, preventing a new arms race and developing mechanisms to avoid dangerous incidents.

The Head of State also warned that the consequences of armed conflicts were increasingly extending beyond the immediate zones of hostilities, disrupting international markets, commercial shipping, and the stability of energy and transport links. According to him, these developments have significantly increased the risk of crises spreading across borders.

At the same time, Tokayev stressed that traditional security threats remain just as pressing. He said combating the "three forces of evil" — terrorism, extremism and separatism — should remain a core priority for SCO cooperation, especially as these threats become increasingly intertwined with transnational crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms trafficking, and cyber threats.

The President also reaffirmed Kazakhstan's support for the creation of the SCO Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats and the SCO Anti-Drug Center, saying both institutions would strengthen coordination among member states' competent authorities and improve the effectiveness of joint security efforts.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Congress Hall in Bishkek to attend the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO + meeting.