The Tazy is a sighthound from Kazakhstan and is listed by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) in Group 10, which includes sighthounds. It was provisionally recognized by the FCI on September 3, 2024, with Kazakhstan listed as its country of origin.

Tazy. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

Known for its slender build, long legs and graceful appearance, the Tazy was traditionally used for hunting in the steppe. Its appearance makes it visually similar to several other sighthound breeds. All five breeds below are sighthounds, which helps explain their similar athletic build. However, resemblance does not mean they are the same breed or necessarily direct relatives.

Saluki

Saluki. Photo by SALUKIWORLD - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Saluki is probably one of the breeds most visually similar to the Tazy. Like the Tazy, it has a slender body, long legs and a narrow head, and it was bred to chase fast-moving prey. Salukis are gentle and loyal with their owners, but also notably independent, which can make training less straightforward. They have remarkable stamina and can run at speeds of around 50 kilometers per hour. The breed is also considered one of the world's oldest, with a history stretching back thousands of years.

Afghan Hound

The Afghan Hound has a silhouette very similar to that of other eastern sighthounds, but its long, flowing coat makes it instantly recognizable. Despite its glamorous appearance, it was bred as a serious hunting dog capable of working independently in difficult terrain.

Afghan Hound. Photo credit Jessie Pearl - Flickr: hound 1, CC BY 2.0

Afghan Hounds are intelligent, affectionate and deeply attached to their owners. Their independent nature can make them challenging to train, as they were bred to work independently rather than simply follow commands.

Sloughi

Sloughi. Photo by Denhulde. Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

The Sloughi, sometimes called the Arabian Greyhound, has a short coat and an athletic frame that can make it look remarkably close to a short-haired Tazy. Originating in North Africa, it was traditionally used to hunt hares, foxes, gazelles and other game. At home, the breed is generally calm and quiet, while outdoors it needs plenty of exercise. Sloughis tend to be reserved around strangers and form particularly strong bonds with their owners.

Azawakh

Photo by Azawakh. Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Azawakh is perhaps the most unusual-looking of the group. Its exceptionally long legs and very lean body can make the dog appear almost fragile, although it is a powerful and athletic runner. The breed originated in the Sahel region of West Africa, where nomadic communities used it for hunting and guarding. Azawakhs are affectionate with their families but often reserved with strangers. They are also highly independent, and successful training usually requires patience, positive methods and early socialization.

Spanish Greyhound

Spanish Greyhound. Photo by Tux-Man - Own work, CC0

The Spanish Greyhound, or Galgo Español, has the long legs, slim body and narrow head typical of sighthounds. Bred in Spain for hunting, particularly hare coursing, it is a fast and athletic dog, but its temperament at home can be surprisingly gentle. Galgos are generally quiet and affectionate companions, while retaining the strong prey drive and independence typical of hunting sighthounds.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a young Kazakh Tazy named Chelsea finished among the top four junior sighthounds at the 2026 World Dog Show in Italy.