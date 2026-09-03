Kazakhstan claims nine medals at International Earth Science Olympiad — IESO 2026

Mansur Turssungaliyev, Amir Darynov, Sara Mukhtarkhanova and Nuriya MukhaNbetali defended the country’s colors at the Olympiad.

It should be noted, the students won one gold, four silver and four bronze medals in total.

The International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) brings together high school students from different countries to strengthen knowledge and practical skills in disciplines related to the study of the Earth, including geology, geography, and environmental science.

Mansur Turssungaliyev pocketed gold, Amir Darynov, Sara Mukhtarkhanova bagged silver and Nuriya Mukhanbetali won bronze in the Earth Science Project.

Sara Mukhtarkhanova and Mansur Turssungaliyev claimed silver in the International Team Field Investigation (ITFI), while Amir Darynov and Nuriya Mukhanbetali took home bronze.

Besides, Amir Darynov secured a bronze medal in the individual Written Test.

It is worth mentioning, Kazakh school student ranks among top 3 at International Olympiad in AI.